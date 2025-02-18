Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.30) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON:BOWL traded up GBX 9.11 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282.11 ($3.56). 2,041,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 268 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.35. The firm has a market cap of £487.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Boddy purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($151,400.45). Also, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £78,391 ($98,903.61). Insiders purchased 83,510 shares of company stock valued at $24,378,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

See Also

