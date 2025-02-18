Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$310.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WSP. CIBC decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$280.00 to C$278.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$279.00 to C$281.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$281.73.

Shares of TSE WSP traded up C$4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$253.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,637. The stock has a market cap of C$32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$250.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$241.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$201.24 and a 1-year high of C$262.00.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

