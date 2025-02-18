Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.39. 4,133,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,716. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.47 and a twelve month high of C$26.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

