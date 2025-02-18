Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$90.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.
TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.
View Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.