Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$90.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$84.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,686. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.29. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

