Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.