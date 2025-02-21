Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.