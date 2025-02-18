Key Financial Inc Has $868,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

