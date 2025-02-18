Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Acquired by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSP stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

