Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock valued at $578,221,285. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.