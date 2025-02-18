Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.