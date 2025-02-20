iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Desjardins

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.63.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,794. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$141.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$131.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.00, for a total value of C$368,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,000. This trade represents a 84.62 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,010 shares of company stock worth $1,489,142 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

