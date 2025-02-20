Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,996,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,801. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

