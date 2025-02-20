Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.67.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
