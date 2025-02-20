European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.90 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.11.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
