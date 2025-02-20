Adriana Stirling Purchases 18,002 Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Adriana Stirling purchased 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($12,685.44).

BMD stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.63). 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,362. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.90%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

