BMO Capital Markets Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGC. TD Securities upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGC

OceanaGold Stock Performance

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.18. 3,530,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,324. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.95.

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.