urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.
urban-gro Stock Performance
Shares of UGRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.87. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
About urban-gro
