urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.

Shares of UGRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.87. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

