Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
