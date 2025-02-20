CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.00. 1,559,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,374. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.64 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.42.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.85 per share, with a total value of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

