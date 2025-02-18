Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,009 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $609,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.