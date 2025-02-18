Traction Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Traction Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.