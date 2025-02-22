Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $404.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

