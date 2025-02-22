Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

