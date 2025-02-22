Passumpsic Savings Bank Sells 226 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Passumpsic Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.5% of Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $591.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $565.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.52. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.