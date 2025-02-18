Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 110,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

