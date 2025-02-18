AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,681 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 222,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

