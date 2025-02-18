JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

