Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,896,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $974.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $928.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

