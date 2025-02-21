Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.48 and its 200 day moving average is $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $187.05 and a 52-week high of $271.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

