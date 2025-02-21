Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,306 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

