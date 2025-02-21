The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.6 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 110,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $406.98 million, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

