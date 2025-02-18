Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDQ opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.