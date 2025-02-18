Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $290.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $356.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.71.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

