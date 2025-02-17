DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,721,000 after purchasing an additional 270,439 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1,569.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 605,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 569,009 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

