DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
DLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $16.90.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
