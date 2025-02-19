3,482 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.