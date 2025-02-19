Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

