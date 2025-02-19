AeroVironment FY2026 EPS Forecast Raised by William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.06. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $155.30 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.18.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 333,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

