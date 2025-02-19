Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TSE:CMG

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Modelling Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$8.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.41.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$36,720.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total value of C$51,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,210 shares of company stock worth $3,380,366. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

