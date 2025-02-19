Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TYL FY2026 Earnings

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TYL stock opened at $640.13 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.99.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,680,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,257.98. The trade was a 17.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.