2,871 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,037,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 813,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 362.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 393,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

