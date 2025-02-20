Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $4,506,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 547.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

