Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,214.16. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $41,940.00.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,699. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $584,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

