Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 494.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,069 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,999,280 shares of company stock worth $416,810,442. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

