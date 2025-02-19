Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,819 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.19 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

