American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.8% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $312.52 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $209.10 and a 52 week high of $326.27. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

