Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stake Boosted by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,815,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VCRB stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

