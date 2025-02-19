China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 91,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 24,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

