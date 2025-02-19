Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 26,079 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

