TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 684,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 238,817 shares.The stock last traded at $24.15 and had previously closed at $23.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $942.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

