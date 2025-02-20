Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis Buys 10,000 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) Director Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,267 shares in the company, valued at $363,154.90. This trade represents a 14.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rezolute Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.63. 337,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $280.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RZLT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rezolute by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 280,861 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 699.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,525,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 2,210,038 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Rezolute by 2,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,052,002 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Rezolute by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 893,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 526,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 86,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

