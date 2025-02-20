Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $104,796.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 58,220 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $104,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,685,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,050.40. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Price Performance

NRDY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 1,392,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.98. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,233 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 204,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

